BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing adult.

According to BPD, Victoria Sandra Barrera was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 leaving the Kern County Fair on foot, located at 1142 South P St. Barrera is considered at-risk due to being a first-time missing person.

BPD describes Barrera as a 26-year-old Hispanic woman with Down Syndrome who is five feet tall and 160 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater and purple shorts.

Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Barrera’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.