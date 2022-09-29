BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Donna Wilson, 60. Wilson is considered at risk due to a medical condition, according to BPD.

According to BPD, Wilson is described as being 5-feet tall, weighs 210-pounds, has sandy blond hair, and prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue and white dress.

Wilson was last seen in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street on Sept. 28, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding Wilsons’ whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.