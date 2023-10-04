BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for missing at-risk teen Selena Lara, according to the department.

Selena,17, was last seen in near the intersection of 11th and Eye Street on Oct. 3 at approximately 4 p.m. She is considered at-risk due to first time being reported missing, BPD said.

Photos courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department.

She is described as a Hispanic teenager, who stands five feet one inch tall, weighs 130 pounds has red hair with brown eyes. Selena was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and could be occupying a silver 2007 Lexus, 4-door sedan with Calif. license plates 8ZXG829.

Anyone with information on Selena’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.