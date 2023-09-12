BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing teen Devion Pearson, according to the department.

Devion was last seen in the 1700 block of East Panama Lane on Monday Sept. 11. around 3 p.m. He is considered at-risk due to first time being reported missing, BPD said.

He is described as a 16-year-old Black teenager who stands five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Devion has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, grey sweatpants with brown and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on Devion’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.