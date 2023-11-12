BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing, at-risk juvenile.

BPD said Avaea Smith, 12, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 11 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Nordic Drive. Smith is considered at-risk due to age and first time missing.

Smith is described as a Black female who is 5-foot-6 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a cream-colored SpongeBob sweater, gray sweatpants and cream-colored sandals, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.