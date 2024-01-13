BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing, at-risk elderly man last seen in east Bakersfield.

Antonio Gutierrez Rojas, 82, was last seen driving eastbound on E. California Avenue from Mt. Vernon on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. Rojas is considered at-risk due to his age.

Rojas is described by police as a man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown flannel, khaki pants and grey shoes.

According to BPD, Rojas was last seen driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander with a California license plate reading 7PBR456.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.