BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing at-risk man.

Angel Medina, 35, was last seen on Akers Road Tuesday around 3 p.m., according to BPD. Medina is considered at risk because he is non-verbal and autistic.

Medina is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a scar on the bridge of his nose, according to BPD.

According to the police department, Medina was last seen wearing a Rams or Lakers jersey, blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information regarding Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.