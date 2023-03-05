BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing person with the potential of self-harm.

According to a BPD release, Joshua Hernandez, 22, was last seen on March 5 at 6:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Parkwood Street.

Joshua is a Hispanic 22-year-old male, standing at a height of 5 feet and 10 inches, with dark hair and brown eyes, the release says.

Officials say he was last seen wearing an orange beanie, a dark-blue zip-front jacket, a white T-shirt, black pants, and black and white-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.