BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20.

Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD.

Police said Alford is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Black “Raiders” hat, a purple sweatshirt with black designs, multi-colored pants, and black shoes with pink laces.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.