BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing at-risk 15-year-old boy.

According to BPD, Hosea Enriquez was last seen in the 900 block of 31st Street on Oct. 20 around 4 p.m. Enriquez is considered at-risk due to no prior reported history of running away.

Police say Enriquez is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black “LA” baseball hat, a black shirt, dark gray shorts and white and black Vans shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Enriquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.