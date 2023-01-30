BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14.

According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with long brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. Beltran was last seen wearing a gray “Champion” sweater with blue jeans and black Nike Air Force tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.