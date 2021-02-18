BPD searching for missing at-risk 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk 13-year-old who was last seen on Feb. 15.
Belinda Gonzalez-Granados is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. She was last seen at 6 a.m. on Monday in the 5300 block of Claire Street in southeast Bakersfield, near Pacheco Road.
Description:
- Age: 13 years old
- Height: 5′ tall
- Weight: 100 lbs.
- Brown eyes
- Black curlly hair
- Last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, denim shorts and black shoes
Anyone with information on Belinda Gonzalez-Granados is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.