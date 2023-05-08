BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating Persaias Asanie Hollinquest.

Persaias was last seen in the 2500 block of White Lane on Thursday May 4. Hollinquest is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

She is described as a 13-years-old Black juvenile who stands four feet, 8 inches. She weighs 200 pounds, has brown and green hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on Persaias whereabouts is asked to call 327-7111.