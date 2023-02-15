BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating Keytwan Parker.

Parker was last seen on Feb. 4 in the 900 block of Terrace Way. He is considered at-risk due to his age and no history of running away, BPD said.

Parker is described as a 10-year-old juvenile who stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters, black pants and white “Croc”-style shoes.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.