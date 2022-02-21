BPD searching for missing 65-year-old woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 65-year-old woman who is considered at risk.

Catherine Condeff is considered at risk due to having dementia and requires special care, according to BPD. She was last seen Monday just after 8 a.m. on Grand Prairie Drive east of Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

Condeff is described as white, 4-feet-11-inches, blonde/white hair and blue eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black shirt that says “God is good”, black pants, a black jacket and does not have shoes on.

If you have information regarding Condeff’s whereabouts, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.