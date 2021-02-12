BPD searching for missing 51-year-old at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing 51-year-old man.

Joseph Matheny was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 in the 5800 block of Spring Blossom Street, near Panama Lane and Stine Road in southwest Bakersfield. Matheny requires special care, according to BPD.

Description:

51 years old, 5’5″ tall, 240 lbs.

Gray hair, green eyes

Last seen wearing a black Raiders ball cap, black “Queen” T-shirt and a black Raiders jacket

Anyone with information on Matheny’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.