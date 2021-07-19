BPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The department said Isabella Gordy was last seen in the 10 block of Claudia Autumn Drive on Sunday at around 2 a.m. Gordy is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 lbs., with black shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Gordy is considered at-risk due to her age. Anyone with information about her location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.