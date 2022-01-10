BPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl considered at-risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in central Bakersfield.

Kylie Leann Alvarado was last seen Monday in the 2000 block of 3rd Street near Oleander Avenue, according to BPD. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away from home.

Kylie is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair that was possibly cut short and dyed purple, according to police. She was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, black skinny jeans and black and gray shoes.

If you have information on Kylie’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.