BPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in East Bakersfield.

Jayla Bentello was last seen on Friday in the 1600 block of West Drive, near Quincy Street and Kern Medical Center, according to BPD.

Bakersfield Police said she is considered at-risk because she has only run away from home one other time.

Jayla is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and curly black hair. She has a birth mark on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing a light, gray sweater, black tight ripped jeans and white jeans.

If you have seen Jayla Bentello you are asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.