BPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway 11-year-old boy who is considered at risk.

Henry Alberto Rubalcado was last seen Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pacheco Road, near Greenfield Middle School. BPD said Rubalcado is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away from home.

Rubalcado is described as being four feet nine inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, tan pants, black shoes and had a black and gray Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information on Rubalcado’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.