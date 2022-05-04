Bakersfield, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly car crash on Tuesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run car crash involving a Jeep and an SUV in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue.

The man driving the Jeep sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle due to the substantial damage to both vehicles; she sustained moderate injuries and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was seen running away from the scene immediately after the crash. Since he fled, it is unclear if drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.

A preliminary investigation found the driver of the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the Jeep.

The driver of the SUV is described as a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

The identity of the driver of the Jeep who died will be released at a later time.