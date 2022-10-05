BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15.

The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield.

Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black Vans shoes and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111