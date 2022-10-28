BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile.

Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Hadar Road just south of Berkshire Road, according to officials.

Jacob is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jacob’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.