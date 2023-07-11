BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating at-risk missing juvenile Ja’miyah Jones.

BPD said Jones was last seen on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Villalobos Court in Bakersfield. She is considered at risk due to being a first-time missing juvenile.

Police describe Jones as a 9-year-old black female who is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and 48 pounds with

black braided hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.