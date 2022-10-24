BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Gabrielle Villareal, 28.

Villareal was last seen on 8th Street on Oct. 24 and is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away, according to the police department.

The police department said Villareal is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Villareal was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and unknown color sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.