BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Karl Foley, 65.

Foley was last seen Thursday on San Dimas Street, according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition.

The police department said Foley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with white and black hair and brown eyes. He is occupying a wheelchair.

Anyone with information regarding Foley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.