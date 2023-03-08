BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Destiny Perez, 15.

Perez is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away, and according to BPD, Perez was last seen on Lake Street on Feb. 26 around 7 p.m.

The police department said Perez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Perez was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white Polo logo, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Perez’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.