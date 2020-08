BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding an at-risk man. BPD is looking for 27-year-old Michael Glennon, who was last seen on Beech Street near Jastro Park in central Bakersfield on Friday, July 31.

Michael Glennon

Description:

27 years old

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 198 lbs

brown hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information on Glennon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.