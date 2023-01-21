BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Perry Henderson, 60.

According to BPD, Henderson was last seen on 17th Street on Jan. 7. Henderson is considered at risk because he is diagnosed with dementia.

Henderson is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with black hair and a black beard, according to the police department. He has brown eyes and a tattoo on his left arm that says “PERRY.”

According to the department, Henderson was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys blue and gray beanie, a gray and white flannel jacket, black Levi jeans and white and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.