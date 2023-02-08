BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for David Amatrading, 20.

According to the police department, Amatrading was last seen on San Emidio Street Tuesday and is considered at risk because of medical conditions.

Amatrading is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. He was last seen wearing a dark brown thermal-style shirt, black sweatpants and black and white Champion shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Amatrading’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.