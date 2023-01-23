BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17.

The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Salazar is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Salazar’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.