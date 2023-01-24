BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Ray Zacharie Villa, 15.

The police department said Villa was last seen on Bank Street Monday. Villa is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away.

Villa is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black curly hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.