BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Christina Villalobos, 15.

Villalobos is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away and a medical condition, according to the police department.

Villalobos was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. on University Avenue, according to police.

Police describe Villalobos as 5’9′ and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Villalobos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.