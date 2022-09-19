BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Neisy Salazar,14, according to BPD.

The police department said Salazar is described as 5 feet and 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Salazar was last seen Saturday at Lotus Lane in southwest Bakersfield, according to the police department. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Anyone with information regarding Salazar’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.