BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Samara Martinez, 17, according to BPD.

Martinez is five-feet and four-inches-tall, 130-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. Martinez was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored sweats.

BPD says, Martinez was last seen on July 25 at 1:30 a.m. at Monterey Street. Martinez is at-risk due to no history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.