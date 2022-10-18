BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17.

Police said Murillo was last seen on Park Drive Tuesday morning at 8:15. He is considered at-risk due to this being his first time reported missing.

Murillo is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding Murillo is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111