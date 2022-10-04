BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16.

The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants.

Alvarez was last seen Tuesday on Teal Street, according to the police department. This is the first time she has been reported as a runaway and police consider her at risk.

Anyone with information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.