BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Tyler Scharnick, 32.

The police department said Scharnick was last seen Monday on Camp Street in south Bakersfield and is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Scharnick is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and blue eyes, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding Scharnick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.