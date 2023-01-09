BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Arianna Rose Matthews, 17.

The department said Matthews was last seen on Morocco Court Monday. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Matthews is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair on one side and blonde hair on the other side with black eyes, according to BPD. She was last seen wearing a baby blue and gray beanie, a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.