BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an at-risk missing 16-year-old.

Korey Acevedo, 16, was last seen on High Plateau Avenue on Sunday around noon, according to the police department. He is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Police describe Acevedo as 6 feet, 1 inch and weighing 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white and blue high-top Nike shoes.