Update: Silas Shelton was found Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing 11-year-old.

Silas Shelton, 11, was last seen on Eastridge Court on June 19 around 11:45 a.m., according to BPD. He is considered at-risk because of his age and being a first-time missing juvenile.

Shelton is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes according to BPD. He was wearing a black Santa Cruz baseball cap, a black shirt, tan shorts and red tennis shoes.