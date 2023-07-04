BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old man.

Andrew Elliot, 18, was last seen Saturday around 10 a.m. at several locations in the Rosedale area, according to police. Officers attempted to contact Elliot but were unsuccessful.

According to police Elliot is considered at-risk because of a current medical condition and not having his regular medication available.

Officers describe Elliot as a white male, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 85 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not provide a photo of Andrew Elliot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.