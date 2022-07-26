BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating an at-risk teen, according to a news release from the department.

The department says, Alexandra Johana Bravo, 15, was last seen on Lake Street, just east of Kern Street, on July 26. Bravo is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Bravo is 5-feet and 1-inch tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the department. Bravo was last seen wearing a blank tank top with red flowers, black shorts and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Bravo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.