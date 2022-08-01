Update (Aug. 3): Allen was located by officers during the evening hours on Tuesday in Bakersfield and returned home safely.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Krista Ray Allen, 17, according to BPD.

BPD says, Allen is six-feet-tall, 120-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Allen was last seen wearing.

Allen was last seen on July 25 at 11 p.m. on Auburn Street, according to BPD. Allen is considered at-risk due to no history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.