BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for an at-risk 17-year-old girl.

Mariah Frausto was last seen on April 4 around 11 p.m. on Alondra Drive, according to police. Frausto is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Police say Frausto is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black and white pants with skulls.

Anyone with information regarding Frausto’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.