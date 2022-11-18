BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen.

According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union Avenue near Irene Street on Nov. 18.

The police department describes Heflen as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket and shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

police at 661-327-7111.