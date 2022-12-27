BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Faith Makayla Turner, 16.

According to the police department, Turner was last seen Tuesday on East Truxtun Avenue. She is considered at risk because this is her first time reported as a runaway.

The police department describes Turner as 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.