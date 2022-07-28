BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Tyler Shields, 29. Shields is considered at risk due to a mental condition, according to BPD.

According to BPD Shields stands a 6-feet tall, weighs 250-pounds and has black-hair and brown-eyes. Shields was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, gray sweat pants and black shoes.

Shields was last seen near South H Street and Fairview Road on July 28, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding Shields’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.