BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Derrick Richard Austin, 25.

Austin was last seen Monday on Chandler Street at about 1 p.m., according to the police department. Austin is at risk because of a mental condition.

The police department described Austin as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. Austin was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a red polo shirt, ripped blue jeans and black slippers.

Anyone with information regarding Austin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.