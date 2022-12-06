BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Sonja Reagle, 84.

According to the police department, Reagle was last seen Tuesday on East Truxtun Avenue. She is considered at-risk because of diminished mental capacity.

Reagle is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 110 pounds with black and white shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes, according to police. Reagle was wearing a red vest over a black plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Reagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.